Michael Vaughan's Tweet On Virat Kohli Sparks War Of Words Among Fans

Updated: 16 December 2017 19:11 IST

Steve Smith on Saturday reached his highest Test score yet with his second double-century, passed 1,000 Test runs for the year and also notched his fastest Test century in an innings that appeared to shatter England's resolve.

Virat Kohli occupies the number two position in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. © AFP

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has often described Virat Kohli as a 'freak', not just used the same adjective in Steve Smith's context but also went a step further to declare the Australian captain as a better batsman in Test cricket. "IMO ... @imVkohli is the best player across the 3 formats ... But @stevesmith49 is the best in Tests ... #OnOn #Ashes ... Although I would really like both in the same team ....," he tweeted after Smith remained unbeaten on 229 in Australia's first innings of the 3rd Ashes Test on Saturday. Vaughan's remark was provocative enough to spark a huge debate among fans over the batting credentials of the two modern day superstars. 

While some Indian fans were upset with Vaughan's assessment, others felt it was an accurate way to put things considering the form of both players at the moment.

The Australian captain reached his highest Test score yet with his second double-century, passed 1,000 Test runs for the year and also notched his fastest Test century in an innings that appeared to shatter England's resolve.

At stumps, Smith was on 229 not out, having faced 390 balls, hitting 28 fours and one six as his stellar year continued.

It was his second century of the series and he didn't offer a single chance throughout.

The closest England came to seeing the back of the star right-hander were two unsuccessful third-umpire reviews after having leg before wicket appeals turned down.

(With inputs from AFP)

