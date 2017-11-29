 
Ashes 2017: The Mitchell Johnson-Kevin Pietersen Twitter War Has A Sad End

Updated: 29 November 2017 14:34 IST

Kevin Pietersen and Mitchell Johnson have been at one another and things went from bad to worse.

Mitchell Johnson and Kevin Pietesen have been part of several intense Ashes duels. © AFP

The Australian cricket team outplayed England in the Ashes opener to register a 10-wicket win. The Ashes, widely regarded as world cricket's biggest rivalry, comprises of drama not just on the field but off it as well. Apart from the two sets of players involved in the duel on the ground, fans, commentators, media and former players too like their slice of action in the build-up and during the series. No quarters are asked for and none given when England and Australia square off in the Ashes. That's exactly what happened when Australia's Mitchell Johnson and England's Kevin Pietersen had a go at each other on Twitter.

Pietersen, who is part of the Ashes commentary team for the host broadcasters, did not impress Johnson with his observation on fast bowlers from both the teams.

"Hey @KP24 @MichaelVaughan yesterday were carrying on about the pommy fast bowlers being able to bowl in the 140's. Ever since they've taken the second new ball they've been bowling medium pace. They are allowed to bend their backs, and there's 4 of them #ashes #sweatbandswinger," Johnson tweeted after KP and former England captain Michel Vaughan aired their views.

Not one to back off, Pietersen replied to Johnson's barb.

"Mitchell, is this you or your management tweeting? If it's you, you not helping yourself! If it's your management, ask them to stop or sack them!," he wrote.

The former Aussie pacer mocked KP's reply.

"Good response #flog," Johnson tweeted.

There was no comeback from Pietersen as he went on to block Johnson.

It was the seventh time Australia had vanquished England by 10 wickets in the Ashes and leaves the home side unbeaten at their Gabba fortress in 29 years.

"The first Test of an Ashes is very important, there was a bit of pressure but I'm really pleased with how we played," Australian skipper Steve Smith said.

"The way we pulled it back to win from the position we were in, it's extremely pleasing. I'm proud of the way the boys fought."

The Australians only needed 56 runs on the final morning go one up after England imploded on Sunday's fourth day, leaving captain Joe Root with issues to resolve ahead of Saturday's first-ever Ashes day-night second Test in Adelaide.

 

 

 

Highlights
  • Johnson and Pietersen were involved in a Twitter exchange
  • Pietersen went on to block Johnson on Twitter
  • Australia lead England 1-0 in the Ashes
