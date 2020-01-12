 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

WTA Auckland Classic: Serena Williams Delivers Masterclass, Marches Into Final

Updated: 12 January 2020 10:06 IST

Serena Williams, at her imperious best, rapidly eliminated third-seed Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1 to set up a showdown against Jessica Pegula.

WTA Auckland Classic: Serena Williams Delivers Masterclass, Marches Into Final
Serena Williams' easy win highlighted the gulf between the 38-year-old and next generation of players. © AFP

Serena Williams delivered a masterclass in her semi-final at the WTA Auckland Classic on Saturday, needing only 43 minutes to down rising star Amanda Anisimova and set up a showdown against Jessica Pegula. The unsung and unseeded Pegula stunned Caroline Wozniacki in a three-set semi-final 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. Top-seed Williams, at her imperious best, rapidly eliminated third-seed Anisimova 6-1, 6-1. It highlighted the gulf between the 38-year-old, the women's tennis figurehead for the past two decades, and the next generation of players led by the 18-year-old Anisimova.

The mother of two-year-old Olympia said she had been working hard to juggle tennis and motherhood as she targets a 24th Grand Slam at the Australian Open later in the month.

She was all power and precision as she dominated the centre of the court and moved the teenager around, running down Anisimova's drop shots and blunting opportunities for the young player to unleash her telling forehand.

"I was definitely in the zone today. I knew I was playing a really great player and an even better person and I knew I had to come out serious," Serena Williams said.

"It feels really good. I've been working hard for a couple of years, my daughter's only two, I tend to be really hard on myself but considering everything, I'm doing pretty good."

Former World number one Wozniacki, who has announced she will retire after the Australian Open, arrived at her penultimate tournament determined to win in Auckland at her seventh attempt to add to her 30 WTA titles.

Instead, it was the 25-year-old Pegula, the world 82nd-ranked player who won her only WTA title at the Washington Open last year, who came out on top.

The unseeded Pegula was broken twice when losing the first set before adopting an aggressive approach that fifth-seed Wozniacki had no answer for.

She wore the Dane down in the second set and then won every game in the third.

"I knew if I was going to play defensive I was not going to win that battle, she's like the best in the world at that, so I had to step in and take my chances and trust my game," said Pegula, the daughter of NFL Buffalo Bills owner and natural gas magnate Terry Pegula.

"Caroline's had an amazing career and I know she's retiring so I'm glad I got to play her before she retires and I'm happy to get the win and really excited to be in the final."

Wozniacki has one chance left to win a title in Auckland when she partners Serena Williams in the doubles final on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Serena Williams Jessica Pegula Caroline Wozniacki Tennis
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Serena Williams delivers a masterclass to reach Auckland Classic final
  • Serena Williams thrashed third-seed Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1
  • Serena Williams will face Jessica Pegula, who stunned Caroline Wozniacki
Related Articles
Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki March To WTA Auckland Classic Semi-Finals
Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki March To WTA Auckland Classic Semi-Finals
Serena Williams Beats Christina McHale To Reach WTA Auckland Classic Quarter-Final
Serena Williams Beats Christina McHale To Reach WTA Auckland Classic Quarter-Final
Auckland WTA Classic: Serena Williams Beats Camila Giorgi In Straight Sets
Auckland WTA Classic: Serena Williams Beats Camila Giorgi In Straight Sets
"This Is What Heaven Is": Naomi Osaka Speaks About Her Meeting With Beyonce
"This Is What Heaven Is": Naomi Osaka Speaks About Her Meeting With Beyonce
Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova To Resume Rivalry In Auckland
Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova To Resume Rivalry In Auckland
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.