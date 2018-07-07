 
World No.1 Simona Halep Knocked Out In Wimbledon Third Round By Hsieh Su-Wei

Updated: 07 July 2018 20:25 IST

Hsieh, the world number 48, battled back from 2-5 down in the final set and halted Halep who served for the match at 5-3 in the decider

World number one and French Open champion Simona Halep was knocked out of Wimbledon © AFP

World number one and French Open champion Simona Halep was knocked out of Wimbledon on Saturday, losing to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the third round. Hsieh, the world number 48, battled back from 2-5 down in the final set and halted Halep who served for the match at 5-3 in the decider. It will be Hsieh's first appearance in the last 16 of a Slam where she will face Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia for a place in the quarter-finals. "It's my first win against a world number one," said 26-year-old Hsieh. "It's amazing. I was 2-5 down in the final set but the crowd pushed me to fight."

