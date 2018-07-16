 
Watch: Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber Set Floor On Fire With 'Champions' Dance'

Updated: 16 July 2018 13:07 IST

Novak Djokovic won his fourth men's singles title while Angelique Kerber became the first German in 22 years to win the women's crown.

Novak Djokovic raced to his fourth Wimbledon title and 13th career Grand Slam crown on Sunday. © AFP

Novak Djokovic raced to his fourth Wimbledon title and 13th career Grand Slam crown on Sunday when he defeated a battling but exhausted Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3). In women's singles event, Angelique Kerber became the first German woman to win Wimbledon for 22 years as the 11th seed shattered Serena Williams' bid for Grand Slam history with a 6-3, 6-3 victory in Saturday's final. The two champions - Djokovic and Kerber - set the floor of fire with their amazing moves at the Champions Dinner. Wimbledon's Instagram account posted a video where Djokovic and Kerber are seen grooving to the beat.

"The Champions' Dinner becomes The Champions' Dance... @djokernole and @angie.kerber take the stage #wimbledon," Wimbledon's Instagram account's post read.

Kerber avenged her defeat against Serena in the 2016 Wimbledon title match, overwhelming the seven-time champion with a stunning 65-minute upset on Centre Court.

World number 21 Djokovic added the 2018 title to his wins in 2011, 2014 and 2015 as he became the lowest-ranked champion since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

Djokovic celebrated his fourth Wimbledon title -- by munching on the Centre Court grass on Sunday.

Djokovic revealed that the thought of his son seeing him win a Grand Slam title for the first time inspired him to his fourth triumph at the All England Club and 13th crown at the majors.

Only Pete Sampras (14), Rafael Nadal (17) and Roger Federer (20) are ahead of him following his 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) victory over Kevin Anderson.

(With AFP inputs)

Novak Djokovic Angelique Kerber Tennis
