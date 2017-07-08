Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic Reaches Fourth Round, Angelique Kerber Scrapes Through

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the 10th time on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) win over Ernests Gulbis of Latvia. Second seed Djokovic will play France's Adrian Mannarino for a place in the quarter-finals. Women's top seed Angelique Kerber scraped into the last 16 and saved her world No 1 status in a tense 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win over US world No 70 Shelby Rogers. "I'm delighted with the performance today. I thought I raised the level of tennis," said Djokovic after making the second week without dropping a set. "Comparing to the first couple of matches and the last couple of weeks I think this was the most focused I was on the court."

Gulbis, now ranked at a lowly 589 after once reaching 10 in the world in 2014 when he defeated Roger Federer on his way to the French Open semi-finals, fired 37 unforced errors to Djokovic's meagre 12.

Kerber was a break down in the second set but did just enough to claw her way into Monday's fourth round where she will face Garbine Muguruza. Agnieszka Radwanska, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Coco Vandeweghe, Magdalena Rybarikova and qualifier Petra Martic also won their third round ties.

In other men's matches, Sam Querrey took one game to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a match suspended Friday due to bad light, while Grigor Dimitrov made it through after opponent Dudi Sela pulled out - the 11th retirement at the championships.

Querrey and Tsonga's match was called off at 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 6-5, with the French 12th seed not wanting to serve as the light faded, though Querrey was happy to receive.

They returned to finish the contest on Saturday but it was all over in a matter of minutes as the US 24th seed broke serve. Querrey said: "It's really the most anti-climactic way to finish a match."

He faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson for a quarter-final spot.

Bulgarian 13th seed Dimitrov had an easy ride into the last 16 when Israeli Sela was forced to pull out at 6-1, 6-1 down after struggling with a right thigh injury that required treatment during the match.

Canadian sixth seed Milos Raonic, last year's beaten finalist, downed Spain's 25th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-5 to book a fouth round spot.

The deft Radwanska, who lost the 2012 final to Serena Williams, came back from a set down to beat Swiss 19th seed Timea Bacsinszky 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Centre Court.

Radwanska next faces Russian eighth seed Kuznetsova, the 2004 US and 2009 French Open champion, who cruised through with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Slovenian qualifier Polona Hercog.