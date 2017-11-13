 
When And Where To Watch, Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 13 November 2017 19:23 IST

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match live. Read all about live coverage and match action from The O2 Arena in London on November 14 (IST).

Rafael Nadal has never won the ATP World Tour Finals. © AFP

Rafael Nadal, who won the French Open and US Open this year, will begin his ATP World Tour Finals campaign against Belgium's David Goffin. However, Nadal has admitted that he is not training at 100 percent ahead of his tournament opener. The 31-year-old, forced to pull out of the Paris Masters with a knee injury, is painfully aware that the ATP Finals is the one major piece of silverware missing from his trophy cabinet and he would like to put that right. Nadal is already guaranteed to finish as the year-end world number one for the first time since 2013, making the 31-year-old the oldest man to earn that honour.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match be played?

The Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match will be played on November 14 (IST).

Where will the Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match be played?

The Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match will be played at the The O2 Arena in London.

How do I watch the Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match live?

The Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match will be broadcast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

What time does the live coverage of the Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match start?

The live broadcast of the Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match is scheduled to start at 01:30 AM IST (November 14).

Where can you follow the Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match online?

The Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, ATP World Tour Finals match can be streamed online on Sony LIV.

Topics : Rafael Nadal David Goffin Tennis
