World number one Novak Djokovic eased into the last 16 at the US Open on Friday, cruising to a straight sets victory over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. Djokovic, chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title, was always in control against his 28th-seeded opponent, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in 1hr 42mins. The Serbian top seed will now play Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the quarter-finals. Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite for the title at the US Open, which is taking place with a field severely depleted by injuries and concern over the coronavirus.

Earlier, Japan's Naomi Osaka battled into the last 16 at the US Open on Friday as off-court intrigue forced the delay of a men's singles match for "medical issues."

Two-time Grand Slam winner Osaka required three sets and 2hr 33 min to dislodge 18-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in an early game at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Japanese fourth seed, who threw her racquet in frustration after losing the second set on tie-break, prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 against the world number 137.

Later Friday, mystery shrouded the third-round match between France's Adrian Mannarino and German fifth seed Alexander Zverev, which started almost three hours late due to discussions between tournament organizers and New York health officials.

Mannarino was one of 11 players put under enhanced safety protocols earlier this week after compatriot Benoit Paire was withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.

"Given the sensitivity of the medical issues involved, the USTA is not able to provide further details," the United States Tennis Association said in a statement.

In other games, eighth seed Petra Martic of Croatia swept aside unseeded Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-3.

Martic will play Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the last 16 after the 23rd seed powered past Vera Lapko of Belarus 6-3, 6-3.

Germany's 17th seed Angelique Kerber also progressed to the fourth round, making light work of American Ann Li 6-3, 6-4.

In the men's draw, seventh seed David Goffin brushed aside Serbia's 26th seed Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.