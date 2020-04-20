Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Tennis Players Warned Of "Elevated Risk Of Corruption" During Coronavirus Lockdown

Updated: 20 April 2020 08:36 IST

ATP and WTA events have been on ice for over a month but exhibition matches, as well as virtual tennis tournaments, have been suggested as a means to sharpen competitive edges and boost bank balances.

Tennis Players Warned Of "Elevated Risk Of Corruption" During Coronavirus Lockdown
Tennis players taking part in private tournaments while the sport is in lockdown have been warned. © Reuters

Tennis players taking part in private tournaments while the sport is in lockdown have been warned that match-fixers remain a threat. ATP and WTA events have been on ice for over a month and will not resume until July 13 at the earliest. In the meantime, exhibition matches, as well as virtual tennis tournaments, have been suggested as a means to sharpen competitive edges and boost bank balances. "The suspension of professional tennis is an uncertain and challenging time for the tennis community," said a statement from corruption watchdog, the Tennis Integrity Unit.

"Some privately organised exhibition matches, tournaments and even eSports events will start to take place where and when local government restrictions allow.

"We understand that these will be attractive opportunities to many of you eager to play and to earn an income.

"While the playing opportunities created are welcomed, we must advise you that there may be an elevated risk of corruption and corrupt approaches in some of these environments."

Rafael Nadal and Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach of Serena Williams, both say that they plan events at their academies.

The Nadal Academy in Mallorca said it was considering becoming "a campus where elite players can reside, train and compete between themselves in matches that will be televised so that fans around the world can enjoy them."

Mouratoglou released a statement unveiling a planned "league" of 50 matches at his academy near Nice in the south of France and talking of "millions of US dollars in prize money".

Mouratoglou said he was planning 10 closed-door matches to be broadcast live on each of five weekends under the title "Ultimate Tennis Showdown".

The competition will start on the weekend of May 16 with a match between world number 10 David Goffin and 20-year-old Australian Alexei Popyrin.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tennis players warned that match-fixers remain a threat
  • Some players taking part in private events while the sport is in lockdown
  • ATP and WTA events have been on ice for over a month
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Former US Davis Cup Captain Patrick McEnroe Says Virus Is Behind Him
Coronavirus: Former US Davis Cup Captain Patrick McEnroe Says Virus Is Behind Him
Rafael Nadal And Serena Williams Coach Planning Matches At Academies
Rafael Nadal And Serena Williams' Coach Planning Matches At Academies
Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic Says Tennis Big Three Plan To Help Lower-Ranked Players
Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic Says Tennis 'Big Three' Plan To Help Lower-Ranked Players
Andy Murray Haunted By 2016 Roland Garros Final Loss To Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray Haunted By 2016 Roland Garros Final Loss To Novak Djokovic
Coronavirus: Laver Cup Postponed Until 2021 Due To French Open Clash
Coronavirus: Laver Cup Postponed Until 2021 Due To French Open Clash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.