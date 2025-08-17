Kriish Tyagi has made it to the Wimbledon and Australian Open, but the break in big apple will be big for the Indian teenager. However he dismisses the pressure factor. "No pressure as the only Indian in the US Open Junior Tennis Championships." The 18 year old has been supported by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis association as a part of their juniors development programme. He will participate in the ITF J300 before taking part in the US Open Junior C'ships.

The Karnataka teen has had his own share of challenges. Firstly, he switched sports and took to swimming at the age of 10. The result, though, came in quick time because of 'dedication, improvisation and discipline. He is currently India No.1 in the junior category.

"Hitting with the players, being a part of that environment, made me feel like I belonged," he expressed. "I was a little nervous during my singles match at Wimbledon- the crowd and atmosphere, it's not something I was used to. But I took that reflection into my doubles and I felt much more confident."

"For the US Open, we skipped a few events to make time for physical, mental and skillful training. I feel more ready now," he said.

So what does he need to be successful in US Open?

"One key thing I want to bring to the US Open is strength, physical dominance and mental resilience during clutch points. That's where I believe I can grow," said Kriish.

In the last 8 years Kriish has made a successful transition from swimming pool to tennis. A good result at the US Open can rejuvenate the Indian tennis fans