Sumit Nagal Rises To Career-Best ATP Ranking After Tournament In Brazil

India's rising tennis sensation Sumit Nagal, who reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Campinas, has moved up by six places to the 129 spot in the latest men's singles rankings. Last week, Nagal failed to reach the final of ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil as he lost in straight sets to Argentina's 325-ranked Juan Ficovich. He did not look in his elements right from the start as he lost the match 4-6, 1-6 which eventually turned out to be a one-sided contest on Saturday.

Before that, the 22-year-old had achieved his career-best ranking of 135 after clinching the men's singles title at the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event. Nagal had made a jump of 26 places after he clinched his second Challenger title in Argentina.

Nagal beat Argentina's Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger event last month. It was his second ATP Challenger title and became the first Asian to clinch the ATP Challenger title in Buenos Aires.

The Haryana lad had grabbed headlines after he made his Grand Slam debut in August and produced a spirited fight against Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open.

Nagal took the first set off Roger Federer before losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6. The Swiss maestro later earmarked Nagal for a "very solid career". "I think he knows what he can bring. That's why I think he's going to have a very solid career. But, of course it's not the game that comes out with the biggest surprises. It's really consistent. I think he did it very well tonight," Federer said after the match.