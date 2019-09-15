 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Sumit Nagal Reaches Final Of Banja Luka Challenger

Updated: 15 September 2019 09:11 IST

Sumit Nagal is yet to drop a set in the tournament and a win in the final will help him break into the top 150 in ATP rankings.

Sumit Nagal Reaches Final Of Banja Luka Challenger
Sumit Nagal will face the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the final of Banja Luka Challenger. © AFP

India's Sumit Nagal on Saturday reached the final of the of the Banja Luka Challenger with a 7-6, 6-2 straight-set win over Slovakia's Filip Horansky. This is the first time since the Bengaluru Open in September 2017 that Sumit Nagal will feature in a title clash on the ATP Challenger Tour. Sumit Nagal was made to work in the first set that went into a tie-breaker. However, the 22-year-old won the tie-breaker comfortably and carried the momentum into the second set, which he won by dropping only two games. Sumit Nagal is yet to drop a set in the tournament and a win in the final will help him break into the top 150 in ATP rankings.

Nagal is currently ranked 174th, which is his career best.

In the final, Nagal will face the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor, currently ranked 187. Griekspoor had to play a three-set match in his semifinal clash and fatigue is something that can work in Nagal's favour.

Nagal had caught international headlines in late August when he made it through to the singles main draw of the US Open.

He faced Swiss great Roger Federer in the first round and even managed to win the first set, raising quite a few eyebrows. Though Federer won the contest, he said after the match that he was impressed by the way Nagal adapted to the big stage.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sumit Nagal Roger Federer Tennis
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sumit Nagal through to the final of the of the Banja Luka Challenger
  • Sumil Nagal defeated Slovakia's Filip Horansky 7-6, 6-2 in the semis
  • Sumit Nagal will face the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.