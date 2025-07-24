India's top singles player Sumit Nagal quelled a late challenge from Netherlands' Max Houkes to advance to the quarterfinals of the Tampere Challenger event while Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth lost the doubles quarterfinals of the Zug Open in Switzerland. Serving for the match, Nagal faced multiple break points in game 10 of the second set but came out unscathed to advance to the next round with a 6-2 6-4 win. He next takes on Argentine Qualifier Nicolas Kicker, who knocked out fifth seed Viktor Durasovic from Norway. Finishing as a semifinalist as a qualifier in Trieste, Italy this month has been Nagal's best performance this season. Nagal has won six Challenger singles titles.

Meanwhile, competing at the ATP Challenger event Zug Open, top seeded Indians Kadhe and Prashanth bowed out after losing the quarterfinal 3-6 4-6 to Polish pair of Szymon Kielan and Filip Pieczonka.

They had beaten Czech duo of Jirij Barnat and Filip Duda 6-1 6-4 to make the last-eight pairs stage.