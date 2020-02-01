 
Sofia Kenin Beats Garbine Muguruza To Win Australian Open Women's Singles Title

Updated: 01 February 2020 16:23 IST

Sofia Kenin defeated Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Australian Open final to win maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday.

Sofia Kenin defeated Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Australian Open final. © AFP

America's Sofia Kenin stunned two-time Major champion Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open in her first Grand Slam final on Saturday, becoming the youngest player to lift the trophy in 12 years. Kenin, 21, showed all her trademark aggression as she fought back from a set down to win it 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in 2hrs 3mins. At 21 years and 80 days, Kenin is 22 days younger than Japan's Naomi Osaka when she won the title last year. She is the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova won aged 20 in 2008.

More to follow...

