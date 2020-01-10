 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki March To WTA Auckland Classic Semi-Finals

Updated: 10 January 2020 10:46 IST

Serena Williams defeated Laura Siegemund 6-4,6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Auckland Classic while Caroline Wozniacki beat defending champion Julia Georges 6-1, 6-4.

Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki March To WTA Auckland Classic Semi-Finals
Serena Williams defeated German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-3. © AFP

Serena Williams wore down a tenacious Laura Siegemund to make the WTA Auckland Classic semi-finals on Friday, as the 23-time Grand Slam winner chases her first title in two years. Siegemund had upset US teen prodigy Coco Gauff to reach the final eight and kept up the pressure until the first set hit 4-4, when Williams moved up a gear to win 6-4, 6-3 in just under 90 minutes. Williams showed her class as she broke Siegemund and then held serve to take the first set. The German claimed her own service break early in the second set but her opponent broke back to level at 3-3 and then commanded the next three games.

Although still troubled by the Auckland wind, Williams said she was determined to prove herself this week as she uses the competition to fine-tune ahead of the Australian Open.

"The conditions definitely didn't help, so it was good to get through that," she said.

Williams had her last tournament win at the 2017 Australian Open and before she arrived in Auckland she had not played since losing the US Open final last September.

But she is now in the semi-finals of both the singles and doubles in Auckland and said the court time was beneficial in her bid to win a 24th Grand Slam in Australia later in the month.

"The body's feeling great. I said I wanted to play singles and doubles here so I knew what I was going to be up against and I'm happy to still be in the tournament," she said.

Her semi-final opponent will be against the winner of the match between third seed Amanda Anisimova and Eugenie Bouchard while the other semi will feature Caroline Wozniacki and Jessica Pegula.

Former World number one Wozniacki, in the penultimate tournament of her storied career, knocked out defending champion and tournament fourth seed Julia Goerges 6-1, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Unheralded American Pegula, who is yet to face a seeded opponent in the tournament, was up 6-0, 3-2 against Alize Cornet when the Frenchwoman retired hurt with a thigh injury.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Serena Williams Caroline Wozniacki Tennis
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Serena Williams defeated German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-3
  • Caroline Wozniacki beat Julia Goerges 6-1, 6-4
  • Wozniacki will take on American Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals
Related Articles
Serena Williams Beats Christina McHale To Reach WTA Auckland Classic Quarter-Final
Serena Williams Beats Christina McHale To Reach WTA Auckland Classic Quarter-Final
Auckland WTA Classic: Serena Williams Beats Camila Giorgi In Straight Sets
Auckland WTA Classic: Serena Williams Beats Camila Giorgi In Straight Sets
"This Is What Heaven Is": Naomi Osaka Speaks About Her Meeting With Beyonce
"This Is What Heaven Is": Naomi Osaka Speaks About Her Meeting With Beyonce
Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova To Resume Rivalry In Auckland
Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova To Resume Rivalry In Auckland
Bianca Andreescu Pulls Out of Australian Open Warm-Up Tournament
Bianca Andreescu Pulls Out of Australian Open Warm-Up Tournament
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.