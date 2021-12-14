Tennis Premier League (TPL) launched its third season in a grand way at The Celebration Sports Club, keeping all COVID-19 protocols in mind. It was a double whammy for all Tennis lovers and enthusiasts to see Tennis Legend Leander Paes and Tennis icon Sania Mirza together in support of the League. Co-Founder of the League Kunal Thakkur was elated with the response and was quoted saying " For me the biggest victory is to see the entire tennis fraternity of India, supporting and collaborating to promote tennis as a sport, for which I am very grateful ".

Co-Founder Mrunal Jain meanwhile added " We have come this far only with the support of all our owners, celebrities and players and are looking forward to a smashing season 3".

The highlight of the inauguration was the one on one virtual interaction with Goran Ivanisevic, current coach of Novak Djokovic all the way from Europe.

The tennis players were elated to hear some valuable tips from the legendary coach and former Wimbledon champion. The camaraderie between Goran and Leander who came together after the French Open of 1999 was the talking point. The venue was packed with the top players and mentors of India.

"We are happy to support TPL as it's giving such good exposure to all players wherein the entire world will be watching them live on Sony Liv," said Anil Dhupar chairman of AITA.

The other celebrity team owners present were Sonali Bendre Behl, Aditi Rao Hydari and Divya Khosla Kumar. Vishal Bharadwaj graced the occasion with his presence.