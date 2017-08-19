Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Knocked Out Of Cincinnati Masters

It was a poor outing for Indians at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Friday as Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost their respective women's and men's doubles matches. While Sania and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng lost in the last four of the WTA event, Bopanna and his Croatian partner were outdone in a thrilling quarterfinal of ATP men's doubles event.

Bopanna and Dodig lost 1-6, 7-6, 7-10 to second seeds Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo in an enthralling three-set quarterfinal. The gruelling match lasted for an hour and 36 minutes.

In the WTA event, being run simultaneously, Sania and Shuai Peng lost to Hsie Su-Wei of Taiwan and Moncia Niculescu of Romania 4-6, 6-7 in the women's doubles semifinal that lasted one hour and 33 minutes.

The Indo-Chinese duo were found wanting in the first set but made amends later on, forcing the second set into a tiebreaker. However, Niculescu and Su-Wei were up to the task and did not allow the match to go to the decider.

In the men's singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan had lost in the second round while Leander Paes and his partner Alexander Zverev had exited in the very first round in the men's doubles event.

(With PTI Inputs)