Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas Pair Advances To Second Round In Monaco

Updated: 19 April 2017 21:42 IST

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas recorded their first win together at the Masters level when they downed Marcin Matkowski and Alexander Peya in the opening round.

Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas pair advanced to the second round © AFP

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas recorded their first win together at the Masters level when they downed Marcin Matkowski and Alexander Peya in the opening round of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Master on Wednesday.

The unseeded Ind-Uruguay pair fought past the rivals 6-3, 6-7(7), 10-2 in an hour and 27 minutes.

They had played in two Masters series event -- Indian Wells and Miami -- and lost in the first rounds in both. Bopanna and Cuevas next face fifth seeds Raven Klaasen from South African and American Rajeev Ram who got a bye in the first round.

Bopanna has made two finals this season -- winning the season-opener Chennai Open with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and ending runner-up with Matkowski at Dubai Championships.

Tennis Rohan Bopanna Pablo Cuevas
