Roger Federer will be playing his last match as a professional tennis player in the 2022 Laver Cup. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be playing for Team Europe against the rest of the world. He will be having legends like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in his team. The Europe squad will be led by another legend Bjorn Borg with Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini also in the team. The tournament kicks off on September 23.

Talking about Federer, he had announced his retirement from tennis last week, stating that the tournament in London will be last ATP event.

Where will Roger Federer be playing in Laver Cup 2022?

Roger Federer will playing at the Centre Court at the O2 Arena in London.

When will Roger Federer be playing in Laver Cup 2022?

Roger Federer's match will take place after 11:00 PM (IST) on Friday.

Which channels will broadcast Roger Federer's Laver Cup match?

The Laver Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD TV channels in India.

Where will Roger Federer's Laver Cup match be available for streaming?

The live streaming of Roger Federer's Laver Cup match will be available on the SonyLIV app.