From cricketers to football stars, tennis legends to a string of current and former sportspersons - all showered praise on Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard won the men's singles title at the Australian Open on Sunday. Nadal defeated a spirited Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller to claim a record-breaking 21st men's singles Grand Slam, surpassing Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the process. The marathon duel had everyone on the edge of their seats, with Nadal winning 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. Medvedev started brilliantly to take a two-set lead, but Nadal proved once again why he is regarded as one of the best tennis players to have ever played the sport as he won the next three sets to script history as the most decorated male player in terms of Grand Slam titles .

The Australian Open Twitter handle captured the moment as Nadal celebrated the win with a caption that said: "Forever a fighter #AusOpen #AO2022 @RafaelNadal."

Mahesh Bhupathi hailed Nadal and wrote: "Heart , Grit , Fight .. let's go Rafa !!! #onemore @AustralianOpen #crowd."

Dinesh Karthik wrote: "What a match and what a man. It looked like a straight set blowout the way Medvedev was playing. But champions never give up. One of his best comebacks ever . Congrats @RafaelNadal."

Parthiv Patel also joined the chorus and write: "More than the feat of 21st Grand slam which is the most by anyone in men's history , this is truly a stunning comeback by #Nadal in this match who is a superman!#AustralianOpen2022 #AustralianOpen #NadalvsMedvedev #NadalMedvedev."

Former Real Madrid player Sami Khedira wrote: "21 grand slams, you've just made history! Top @RafaelNadal - a true champion. #AusOpen #AO2022."

Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio also tweeted:

Rafael Nadal. That's the tweet. — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) January 30, 2022

Wow @RafaelNadal . Que barbaridad... Se acaban los calificativos. HISTORICO !!! 21 — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) January 30, 2022

Roger Federer had opted out of the Australian Open while Novak Djokovic was sent back by the Australian government after losing his appeal to play the Slam despite not being vaccinated.