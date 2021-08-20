Story ProgressBack to home
Rafael Nadal To Miss US Open, Says Ending 2021 Season Due To Foot Injury
Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he is ending his season because of a foot injury that has troubled him since his defeat in the semi-finals at the French Open.
Rafael Nadal will miss the remainder of 2021 season due to foot injury.© AFP
Highlights
- Rafael Nadal said he will miss the upcoming US Open
- Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to announce the decision
- Nadal said he will have the end the ongoing season due to foot injury
Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he is ending his season because of a foot injury that has troubled him since his defeat in the semi-finals at the French Open. "Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season," the Spaniard wrote on Twitter. "Honestly, I've been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time."
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.