Rafael Nadal Out Of Cincinnati Masters, Adds To Doubts Over US Open
Rafael Nadal has been suffering from a left foot injury since his French Open semi-final defeat vs Novak Djokovic in June.
Rafael Nadal's latest setback has added doubts over his presence in the upcoming US Open.© AFP
- Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters
- He has been suffering from a left foot injury for quite sometime
- He is level with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slams
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday, organisers said, just a day after his withdrawal from the Toronto tournament had already cast doubt on his fitness for the US Open. The 35-year-old Spanish star has been suffering from a left foot injury since his semi-final exit at the hands of Novak Djokovic at the French Open in June. Nadal, level with Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slams, is hoping to be fit for an assault on a fifth US Open title when the final Grand Slam of the year starts on August 30.
