Rafael Nadal Stays At Number Two As Novak Djokovic Rules Rankings

Updated: 12 August 2019 17:28 IST

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who entered the top five for the first time last week, drops two places and is leapfrogged by Kei Nishikori and Alexander Zverev.

Rafael Nadal in action during the men's singles final of the Rogers Cup. © AFP

Rafael Nadal's Rogers Cup win in Montreal at the weekend marked a significant step for the Spaniard as he prepares for the US Open but it wasn't enough to topple Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings, released on Monday. Rafael Nadal, who will be vying for a fourth title at Flushing Meadows, was too strong for Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final, seeing off the Russian 6-3 6-0 to claim his 35th Masters title. Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem stay third and fourth respectively.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who entered the top five for the first time last week, drops two places and is leapfrogged by Kei Nishikori and Alexander Zverev. 

Medvedev's reward for his appearance in Sunday's final was a one-place climb to eight. 

ATP rankings as of August 12:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,325 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,460

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,925

5. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040 (+1)

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,005 (+1)

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,455 (-2)

8. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3,230 (+1)

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,890 (-1)

10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,555 (+1)

11. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,395 (+2)

12. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,230

13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,195 (+1)

14. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,140 (-4)

15. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,130 (+5)

16. John Isner (USA) 2,040 (-1)

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 2,020

18. Marin Cilic (CRO) 1,940 (-2)

19. David Goffin (BEL) 1,815 (-1)

20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,810 (-1)

...

23. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,670 (-1)

27. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,475

