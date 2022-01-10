Story ProgressBack to home
Rafael Nadal Says Novak Djokovic Should Be Allowed To Play Australian Open
Rafael Nadal believes "justice has spoken" and "it is the fairest thing" for Novak Djokovic to play in the Australian Open, following the decision of a judge.
File pic of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.© AFP
Rafael Nadal believes "justice has spoken" and "it is the fairest thing" for Novak Djokovic to play in the Australian Open, following the decision of a judge. "Regardless of whether or not I agree on some things with Djokovic, without any doubt, justice has spoken," Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday.
The Spaniard's comments come after judge Anthony Kelly ordered on Monday the immediate release of Djokovic in Australia.
He had been held for four nights in an immigration detention facility in Melbourne after he failed to present a solid medical reason for not being jabbed against Covid-19.
