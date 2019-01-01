 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Reveals His Plan After Ankle Surgery, Says "Won't Chase No.1 Ranking"

Updated: 01 January 2019 12:07 IST

Rafael Nadal had a surgery on his ankle in November 2018.

Rafael Nadal Reveals His Plan After Ankle Surgery, Says "Won
Rafael Nadal resumed training only three weeks ago. © File Photo/AFP

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal insisted Tuesday he is not chasing the world's top ranking as he prepares to make a comeback from ankle surgery, with taking care of his body a key priority. The current world number two has not played a main tour event since a knee problem forced him to retire during his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro in September. The 32-year-old had surgery on his ankle in November to remove a loose intra-articular body and only resumed training three weeks ago.

He played the opening round at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week, where he lost to South African Kevin Anderson, and gets his season proper under way in the second round of the Brisbane International on Thursday. The 17-time Grand Slam winner said he hadn't been worried about the world rankings for the past two years. "My goal is just to be happy doing what I am doing and be competitive all the weeks that I am playing," he said.

"I want to feel myself competitive every week that I am on court and I want to keep fighting for the things that really make me feel alive, you know, for the things that motivate me.
"So I will not (chase) the number one because it's not my main goal.

"Of course, I prefer to be number one than number two, and I prefer to be number two than number five, that's obvious," he added. Nadal was forced to retire during matches at two of the four Grand Slams in 2018, but still added a record-extending 11th French Open crown to his collection.
He said he wanted to ensure he could take care of his body to allow him to keep playing as long as possible because of his love for the game.

"The thing that I don't want to do is suffer more than what I did last year, because if you do (suffer injuries two) years in a row, that mentally kills you," he said.
"I really believe that I have to keep having tennis to play in my career, and I really feel that my body is not going to get worse every year.

"Really my only goal is to keep doing the things that makes me happy, and today playing tennis makes me happy, and I want to do it the best way possible and as long as possible."
In the second round Nadal will play either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France or local hope Thanasi Kokkinakis, two players who have also been troubled recently by injuries.

Comments
Topics : Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal resumed training barely three weeks ago
  • Nadal has won 17 Grand Slams in his career
  • Nadal played an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi last week
Related Articles
'Big Four' Still Grand Slam Stars To Beat, Insists Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Wins Fourth Mubadala Title; Equals Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic Wins Fourth Mubadala Title; Equals Rafael Nadal's Record
Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray Look For Brisbane Bounce-Back After Injury-Hit 2018
Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray Look For Brisbane Bounce-Back After Injury-Hit 2018
Rafael Nadal Donates $1.15 Million To Victims Of Flash Floods In Mallorca
Rafael Nadal Donates $1.15 Million To Victims Of Flash Floods In Mallorca
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal And Andy Murray All Confirmed For Australian Open
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal And Andy Murray All Confirmed For Australian Open
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.