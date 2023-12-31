Story ProgressBack to home
Rafael Nadal Loses Comeback Doubles Match In Brisbane International
Rafael Nadal takes to the singles court on Tuesday against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria.
Rafael Nadal looked sharp on court and appeared to have no issues with his movement.© AFP
Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal's first match back after a 12-month injury layoff ended in defeat when he and doubles partner Marc Lopez went down to Australian pair Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell on Sunday.
The Australian duo were too consistent, winning their Brisbane International first round-match 6-4, 6-4 on Pat Rafter Arena.
Nadal looked sharp on court and appeared to have no issues with his movement after the long lay-off for a hip problem.
He takes to the singles court on Tuesday against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria.
