Qatar Open: Garbine Muguruza In Quarters At Sorana Cirstea's Expense

World No. 4 Garbine Muguruza on Thursday eased into the Qatar Open quarter-finals, defeating Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-4. The Spanish player Muguruza dropped just one game in the first 12 games, but she had to overcome late trouble, before sealing her third career win over Cirstea, reports Efe. "I think I played very well in the first set, and in the second set she came out much better, reached a high level, I made a few mistakes, and there we go, the match was equal," Muguruza said. Muguruza however, pulled past her Romanian opponent at the end of the second set for the win.