Arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion played his last game, a doubles game alongside long-time friend and rival Rafael Nadal, at the Laver Cup earlier this year. Federer recently shared a hilarious anecdote during an appearance on a talk show. During the show, the host asked Federer if it was true that he was denied entry inside Wimbledon. Notably, Federer won eight titles at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (ALTEC), the most by any player.

The Swiss maestro revealed that he arrived in London to see a doctor after an event in Tokyo, Japan, adding that he decided to visit the ALTEC as he had two hours before his flight back home.

He then stated that despite several attempts, a security guard denied him entry without a membership card.

"When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. So, I'm like, "No, I don't have my membership card but I am a member and I'm just wondering where I can get in," and she said, "Yeah, but you have to be a member." I was like, "I'm just asking you again where can I get in", and she said, "The other side, but you have to be a member," Federer revealed during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

"So, I look at her one last time and I'm so sorry, I couldn't believe and still can't believe I said this and because I still feel bad about it. I'd look at her and say, "I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member!" he added.

Federer further added that he had to drive to another gate, where he was eventually recognised by a security guard, who clicked a picture with him and organized a meeting with the ALTEC chairman.

"When I said I won Wimbledon eight times, for a split second, I wasn't sure if it was eight anymore because I thought it 'was it seven, was it eight? I don't know'. But I said it because I never talk like this.

