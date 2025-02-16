Hamad Medjedovic, a protege of Serbian compatriot Novak Djokovic, stunned former world number one Daniil Medvedev to reach the Marseille Open ATP final on Saturday. The 96th-ranked Medjedovic swept past the top seeded Russian 6-3, 6-2, recording his first top 10 win. "I think I played one of my best matches of the week," said 21-year-old Medjedovic who will be playing in his second career final when he tackles champion Ugo Humbert of France on Sunday. "I am really happy. I delivered on my tactics, had a great performance and I am really happy to be through."

Medjedovic's early career was funded by Djokovic with the 24-time Grand Slam title winner covering his expenses for travelling and coaching.

For world number eight Medvedev it was another sobering day in a season after losing to American Learner Tien in the second round of the Australian Open followed by another early exit in Rotterdam to Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci.

Humbert saw off Belgium's Zizou Bergs 6-4, 6-4 in his semi-final.

"It is not easy to achieve back-to-back finals. I won last year so it is a different pressure. I am in the final again and super proud," said Humbert.

