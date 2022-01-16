Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic's Australia Deportation "Scandalous": Serbian Olympic Committee
The Serbian Olympic Committee reacted to world no. 1 Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia and called it a "scandalous decision".
Novak Djokovic won't be able to play in the Australian Open.© AFP
Serbia's Olympic Committee lambasted Australia's deportation of Novak Djokovic Sunday, calling the move a "scandalous decision" as it threw its support behind the top ranked tennis star. "Despite this scandalous decision, we believe Novak came out as the winner again," the committee said in a post published online.
More to follow...
