Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is dominating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semi-final. Sinner is one set up, and has broken Djokovic again to lead 5-3 in the second set. Earlier in the match, Djokovic was broken twice in the first set, as Sinner clinched it 6-3. At the age of 38, Djokovic is aiming to reach his sixth consecutive Wimbledon final. On the other hand, Sinner is aiming to reach the final at the All England Club for the first time in his career. The winner of the game will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who booked his spot in the final with a win in four sets over American Taylor Fritz.