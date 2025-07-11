Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is dominating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semi-final. Sinner is one set up, and has broken Djokovic again to lead 5-3 in the second set. Earlier in the match, Djokovic was broken twice in the first set, as Sinner clinched it 6-3. At the age of 38, Djokovic is aiming to reach his sixth consecutive Wimbledon final. On the other hand, Sinner is aiming to reach the final at the All England Club for the first time in his career. The winner of the game will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who booked his spot in the final with a win in four sets over American Taylor Fritz.
Wimbledon LIVE: Sinner goes 2 sets up!
Jannik Sinner, 2-0! The World No. 1 continues to dominate the Wimbledon men's singles semi-final. 6-3 once again. The break came on Djokovic's first serve in the set, and that was enough. But, don't count out the 7-time champion just yet!
Wimbledon LIVE: Djokovic makes it 3-5
Finally! Novak Djokovic clinches the game. Right then, 5-3 to Sinner and the World No. 1 will serve now. He has not been broken so far in this match. If Sinner holds, he goes two sets up.
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: Deuce after deuce after deuce
Incredible scenes. Novak Djokovic has taken advantage numerous times, but each time he seems to make an unforced error and cannot close the game out. Sinner still in it to seal the set in this game itself.
Wimbledon LIVE: Deuce!
Jannik Sinner is taking Novak Djokovic to the wire on the latter's serve once again. It is deuce, as Djokovic fights back to level it even though Sinner keeps going in front. Now Djokovic has advantage, but not for long! Sinner pulls it back to deuce.
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: Sinner 5-2
Jannik Sinner takes a 5-2 lead! The Italian delivers another clinical service, and maintains his 100 per cent serve record in this set. Novak Djokovic must hold serve and break Sinner next, but the odds are stacked against the Serbian.
Wimbledon LIVE: "Novak, Novak" chants from the crowd!
Novak Djokovic is down 4-2, but he has won the first point in the seventh game, off Sinner's serve. And the Centre Court crowd erupts into chants of 'Novak, Novak'! They desperately want a comeback from the Serbian.
Wimbledon LIVE: Sinner sets eyes on two-set lead
Jannik Sinner holds serve again. The Italian hasn't been broken once so far in this match. Djokovic gets the first point of the game, but Sinner bounces back with conviction. It has been a terrific performance so far by the Italian.
Wimbledon LIVE: Djokovic holds serve, finally
After dropping his service twice in a row, the Serbian finally holds. Great forehand winner to clinch the game, and draws a big roar from the crowd at Centre Court. Sinner, though, is in complete control. He won the first three games of the second set, and still leads 3-1.
Wimbledon LIVE: Sinner breaks Djokovic again!
Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic! The 38-year-old Serbian is looking like a shadow of his self at the moment. Sinner is absolutely dominating things, and forcing Djokovic into errors left, right and centre. 2-0 in the second set!
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar in attendance
Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is in attendance at the Wimbledon semi-final here at Centre Court, alongside wife Anjali. Virat Kohli was in attendance a few days ago, and he saw Djokovic win. Seems like Tendulkar has brought luck for Sinner!
Wimbledon LIVE: Sinner dominant
Jannik Sinner holds serve, serving first in the second set. Perfect start by the Italian. Does not allow Djokovic to gain even a single point. The World No. 1 continues to dominate the semi-final here.
Wimbledon LIVE: Sinner clinches 1st set 6-3!
And Sinner breaks again! The Italian World No. 1 goes up by one set, he clinches the first set 6-3. Excellent half an hour of play by Sinner, and Djokovic has looked comfortably second-best so far. How will the 7-time champ respond?
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: Three deuces!
Novak Djokovic takes advantage twice, but squanders it both times. We're into deuce for the third time. Sinner with a mighty return to level it up the first time, and then forces Djokovic into an unforced error. And then Sinner takes advantage! Set point again.
Wimbledon LIVE: Sinner wastes 2 set points
Novak Djokovic just does not look in good rhythm! Jannik Sinner is up 15-40 on the Serbian's serve, and can break and clinch the set. Two set points. Djokovic fires back an ace, makes it 30-40. And then he makes it 40-40! Deuce for the first time today.
Wimbledon LIVE: Sinner one game away from set win
Sinner seals another game, holds serve again! 5-3 now, and motoring towards the set victory. He can clinch it if he breaks Djokovic again. Novak Djokovic must hold serve and break Sinner next time.
Wimbledon LIVE: Djokovic slips!
Sinner takes a 30-0 lead in the eighth game of the set. Novak Djokovic slipped trying to return the first service, and then shies away as Sinner fires in another powerful return. The Italian looking firmly on top here.
Wimbledon LIVE: Error by Sinner, Djokovic holds serve
Oh dear! There was room for a good return from Sinner, but he fires it beyond the line. Djokovic holds serve despite the scare, and makes it 4-3. He still needs to break Sinner to have a chance of winning this set.
Wimbledon LIVE: Top stuff from Sinner
Great rally between Djokovic and Sinner! It is a bit of a lucky deflection off the net that allows Sinner to gain an advantage in the pace, and he responds to Djokovic's lob with a superb return that stumps the 7-time champ! 30-30 on Djokovic's serve.
Wimbledon LIVE: Easy for Sinner!
Jannik Sinner continues his dominance on serve. Comfortably holds serve once again, does not allow Djokovic to claim even a single point. Djokovic will be really rueing dropping his serve, because Sinner hasn't given him much of a chance to break.
Wimbledon LIVE: Djokovic fights back
Novak Djokovic doesn't let his serve get broken again. Back to the basics, holds serve in the fifth game of the first set. Pulls it back to 3-2. The crowd at Centre Court will surely be hoping that the 7-time champ can respond quickly!
Djokovic vs Sinner LIVE: Sinner holds serve!
Jannik Sinner with a clear lead now! Novak Djokovic must break Sinner at least once in this set. Sinner closes out his serve right after breaking, and now has a two-game lead. This is just the start the Italian would've been hoping for.
Wimbledon LIVE: Sinner breaks Djokovic!
Terrific start for Sinner! The World No. 1 has applied major pressure on Djokovic here. He wins four points in a row to clinch the third game of the first set, and take a 2-1 lead. Sinner can stabilize his lead now by holding serve!
Wimbledon LIVE: Sinner about to break!
A cracking return by Jannik Sinner, and then the first big rally of the match forces a false shot from Novak Djokovic. Sinner leads 15-40 on Djokovic's serve. Pressure on the Serbian early doors here.
Wimbledon LIVE: Sinner makes it 1-1
Both men starting off on the right foot, holding serve. 1-1, and back to Novak Djokovic. No real big rally either between the two. Slowish start to the match, so the gears can only increase from here. No point won against serve either so far.
Djokovic vs Sinner LIVE: Djokovic holds serve!
Simple start for the Serbian great. Holds serve, and leads 1-0 in the Wimbledon semi-final. Now time for Jannik Sinner to serve. What does the World No. 1 have up his sleeve? He has beaten Djokovic in their last 4 encounters.
Wimbledon Semi-Final LIVE: Djokovic vs Sinner, here we go!
We are LIVE! The men's singles semi-final is underway! Novak Djokovic serving first, Jannik Sinner receiving. The 7-time champ vs the World No. 1. Who will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final?
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: Sinner wins toss!
Jannik Sinner wins the toss and elects to receive first. So Novak Djokovic will serve! Djokovic and Sinner now doing the final pre-match warmups at Centre Court. Gear up folks, an epic semi-final awaits us!
Djokovic vs Sinner LIVE: What is the H2H record?
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have faced each other 9 times in Grand Slams before, with the Italian winning 5 and the Serbian 4. However, this is a turf where Djokovic thrives in, and has arguably exuded better form so far in the tournament.
Wimbledon LIVE: Here come Djokovic and Sinner
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner enter Centre Court. Not a big cheer, as much of the crowd has taken a small break between the Alcaraz-Fritz and Djokovic-Sinner semis. This is the 10th meeting between Djokovic and Sinner.
Sinner vs Djokovic LIVE: The road so far for Sinner
Jannik Sinner has overcome some ups and downs to reach the semi. It looked like the World No. 1 would lose his Round of 16 match to Grigor Dimitrov. But despite being two sets down, Sinner progressed as Dimitrov pulled out with an injury. Sinner then made light work of American Ben Shelton in the quarters, and here he is.
Djokovic vs Sinner LIVE: The road so far for Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has been imperious once again. Even at the age of 38, Djokovic has oozed class on grass once again, dropping just three sets all tournament. The Serbian has beat Alexandre Muller, Dan Evans, Miomir Kecmanovic, Alex de Minaur and Flavio Cobolli en route to the semi.
Seed 11 Alex de Minaur has been his highest-ranked opponent so far.
Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz wins!
We are moments away from the start of the second semi-final, but first, the immediate news. Carlos Alcaraz is a Wimbledon finalist once again. The reigning double Wimbledon champion will play the final for a third consecutive time, and hoping to defend his crown on Sunday.
Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semi-final on NDTV Sports! It's Novak Djokovic against Jannik Sinner, in what should be a blockbuster contest. Stay tuned for all the live updates.