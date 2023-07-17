Carlos Alcaraz wrote a whole new chapter in the history of tennis after he defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the Men's singles final of the Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday. This loss shattered the Serb's dream of clinching a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. It was the second major title for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year while it was Djokovic's first defeat after 10 years on Centre Court. Notably, it was the first time that Djokovic lost any Grand Slam match after winning the opening set.

After the thrilling match ended in the favour of Alcaraz, the 23-time Grand Slam champion broke down into tears while expressing his thoughts in front of the media. Holding his head high, Djokovic gave a reference of his 2019 victory in the Wimbledon final against Roger Federer and stated that he won the close encounter back then and now the loss against Alcaraz has made it even.

"As for me, obviously you never like to lose matches like this. But you know, I guess when all the emotions are settled I have to still be very grateful because I won many, many tight and close matches in the past here. To name a few, you know, 2019 against Roger in that finals when I was match points down. Maybe I should've lost a couple finals that I won so I think this is even steven," said Djokovic.

Classy words from the seven-time champion.



An emotional Novak Djokovic speaks after his #Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz... pic.twitter.com/Lvg980Sbn8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

Praising Alcaraz, the Serb jokingly said that earlier the Spaniard would trouble him on clay and hard court but now he has brilliantly adapted to the grass surface.

"Not so good for me but good for Carlos," he admitted. "I have to start with praises to Carlos and his team. What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You can up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it. Amazing," said Djokovic.

"I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and hard court, but not on grass but now it's a different story from this year obviously. Congrats, amazing way to adapt to the surface. You played maybe one or twice. Amazing, what you did in Queens and congratulations to everybody in your team," he added.

World number one Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Centre Court.

(With AFP Inputs)