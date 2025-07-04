Novak Djokovic crushed British wildcard Dan Evans in the Wimbledon second round as he stepped up his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title, while defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova battled into the third round. After three days of stunning upsets at Wimbledon, Djokovic avoided becoming the latest star to crash out in second-round action. The Serb needed just one hour and 47 minutes to dispatch Evans with a ruthless 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 victory on Centre Court. "It means I've been playing quite a long time!" Djokovic said when told he had just secured his 99th Wimbledon match victory.

"I still enjoy it. This court has given me so much. Wimbledon has a special place in my heart. Any history made here is obviously extra special."

Djokovic is dreaming of putting an exclamation point on his incredible career by becoming the most successful singles player in tennis history.

The 38-year-old has been tied with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam titles since winning his most recent major prize at the 2023 US Open.

And despite losing the last two Wimbledon finals against Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic believes the lawns of south-west London provide his best chance to win that elusive 25th major.

"I'm aware of the history on the line. I'm thinking about the big things I can do in this tournament," he said.

"I don't reflect on it for now. I think that will come when I sip a margarita on the beach with (Roger) Federer and (Rafael) Nadal!"

- Krejcikova's relief -

Eight top 10 seeds in the men's and women's singles were beaten in the first round, which ranks as the most at a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Only one of the top five women's seeds -- world number one Aryna Sabalenka -- is still standing.

But Krejcikova and five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek avoided joining the big name casualties with hard-fought three set wins.

Krejcikova has had a miserable time with injuries this year and arrived at Wimbledon with just six matches under her belt in 2025.

Despite not feeling 100 percent, she overcame American Caroline Dolehide 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Emma Navarro.

"Definitely a huge relief," said the Czech. "I wasn't feeling that well but I was fighting for every ball. I'm really happy I won the third set."

Swiatek has previously struggled on Wimbledon's lush lawns despite being a former junior champion at the All England Club.

The former world number one dropped the first set to American Caty McNally before roaring back to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Elena Rybykina, Wimbledon winner in 2022, was in fine form as she demolished Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-1.

Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, aged just 18, beat Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) on Court One.

Jack Draper is the new figurehead of British men's tennis, taking on a role filled for a generation by the now-retired Andy Murray.

The fourth seed faces a tough second round clash against former finalist Marin Cilic.

World number one Jannik Sinner is up last on centre court against Australia's Aleksandar Vukic, aiming to build on an impressive start to his quest for a first Wimbledon crown.

