A leading TV presenter apologised on-air Monday to Novak Djokovic after mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner and his Serbian fans at the Australian Open, saying it was meant to be banter. The 37-year-old tennis great refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka in three sets on Rod Laver Arena to make the quarter-finals on Sunday evening. Afterwards he said it was in protest at Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of "insulting and offensive comments" towards him and Serbian fans. Djokovic said he would boycott interviews with the TV station until he got an apology. "The comments were made on the news on the Friday night, which I considered to be banter. I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do," Jones said on Monday.

"Having said that, I was made aware on Saturday morning, from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp, that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.

"As such I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued and apology to them -- 48 hours ago -- for any disrespect that Novak felt, that I had caused.

"As I stand here now I can only stand by that apology to Novak."

The veteran broadcaster was live at Melbourne Park on Friday when a large group of Djokovic fans holding Serbian flags began cheering in the background behind him.

Jones responded by singing to them: "Novak, he's overrated ... Novak's a has-been. Novak, kick him out."

"I should also say the disrespect was extended, in many ways, to the Serbian fans," he said in his apology.

"We have built up a nice rapport with the Serbian fans ... there is banter, and I thought what I was doing was an extension of that banter. Quite clearly that has not been interpreted that way.

"I feel as though I've let down the Serbian fans. It has been an unfortunate situation."

