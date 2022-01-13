Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic Drawn To Play Australian Open First Round Despite Visa Uncertainty
Novak Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open first round despite visa uncertainty.
Novak Djokovic was drawn to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open despite ongoing uncertainty Thursday over his visa status. The world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record 21st Grand Slam crown.
Top seed and nine-time #AusOpen champion 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole begins his title defence against Miomir Kecmanovic.#AO2022 pic.twitter.com/96MAlHNElG— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2022
But the vaccine-sceptic Djokovic's fate remains uncertain with Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke pondering whether to revoke his visa again and throw him out of the country.
