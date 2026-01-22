Novak Djokovic sent 141st-ranked qualifier Francesco Maestrelli packing in straight sets to ease into the Australian Open third round on Thursday -- with a little help from a fig tree. The Serbian great is on his latest mission to win a record 25th Grand Slam title and dismissed the Italian 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Djokovic faces China's Shang Juncheng or Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands next in Melbourne. Djokovic is well known for his sometimes unusual preparations, which include hugging a Brazilian fig tree in Melbourne's botanical gardens. "That is my oldest friend here in Melbourne," said the 38-year-old former world number one, who has won 10 Australian titles, more than anyone in history.

"He has been there to heal my wounds and give me company.

"It's a beautiful connection, nature is such a powerful ally.

"We have a friendship going over 20 years."

In sunny, but noticeably cooler temperatures than recent days, the fourth seed appeared determined to get the job done as fast as possible.

Playing in the early afternoon on Rod Laver Arena, rather than his usual evening slot, Djokovic raced into a 5-2 lead.

The Italian doggedly held serve despite facing multiple set points, but it was only delaying the inevitable as Djokovic sealed the opening set in 47 minutes.

Djokovic, who has been tied with Margaret Court on 24 major titles since winning the US Open in 2023, was not quite as devastating as when winning his first-round match by the same scoreline.

But he still had far too much for the outclassed 23-year-old.

Djokovic broke Maestrelli, who was making his Grand Slam debut, to start the second set and cantered into the third round.

