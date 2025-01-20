Elina Svitolina delivered a stunning first-set comeback before overwhelming Veronika Kudermetova Monday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals, but the Ukrainian did not shake hands with her Russian opponent. Svitolina, the 28th seed, followed up her shock win over world number four Jasmine Paolini in the third round with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over the world number 75 on Rod Laver Arena. It put her into the last eight at Melbourne Park for a third time, but her first since 2019. "That was a lifetime ago," said Svitolina after wrapping up the match in 1hr 23min. "You know, so many things happen -- having a daughter, Sky, then surgery as well. I'm really pleased with the performance throughout this tournament."

Svitolina refused the usual net pleasantries between players during the match, as is the case for all Ukrainian players because of the war in their homeland.

Organisers displayed a notice on giant centre court screens explaining to spectators that no handshake would take place and asking for "respect in these difficult circumstances".

Kudermetova raced into a 4-1 lead with a double break at the start, but that was as good as it got for her.

Svitolina, who roared back from a set down against Paolini in round three, showed her fighting qualities again to recover the deficit and lead 5-4.

The 27-year-old Kudermetova called for a medical timeout at the changeover with the physio working on her back and stomach.

The powerful Svitolina had the wind in her sails and completed a spectacular turnaround on her second set point.

Advertisement

"I was just trying to fight, you know, for this fighting spirit," said the 30-year-old Svitolina.

"I mean, the only thing I can do when the things are not going your way, you just try to really put your head down and get back to work."

Kudermetova headed off court between sets and returned clutching a notebook.

Whatever was written in it had little effect as Svitolina kept up the pressure and broke for a 3-1 lead and cruised to victory, dropping just one game in the last 12 of the match.

Advertisement

Svitolina will face Elena Rybakina or Madison Keys for a place in an Australian Open semi-final for the first time.

She has reached the last four in Grand Slams on three previous occasions, at Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023 and the US Open in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)