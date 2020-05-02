Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

No Shaking, No Showering, No Sharing: Welcome To Post-Coronavirus Tennis

Updated: 02 May 2020 09:24 IST

The International Tennis Federation (ITF), issued a set of guidelines for local and national-level competitions.

No Shaking, No Showering, No Sharing: Welcome To Post-Coronavirus Tennis
The professional ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since mid-March. © AFP

No shaking, no showering, no sharing, no signing. Welcome to what the world of tennis could look like once government restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted. On Friday, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), issued a set of guidelines for local and national-level competitions. "They emphasise that decisions made by governments take precedence and that tennis (either competitive or recreational) should not be played until governments have sufficiently relaxed any restrictions that are currently in place," said an ITF statement.

The guidelines include arriving at a venue already dressed and leaving immediately after the conclusion of a match.

"Do not use the locker rooms or showers," say the ITF.

Masks are to be worn while off-court, players and officials should maintain at least two metres between each other while hand shakes are also off limits.

Each player is asked to use their own set of balls - separately numbered.

Ball boys and girls to wear rubber gloves while at changeovers, players must go around opposite sides of the net.

Players are also discouraged from signing autographs and from taking selfies while being warned not share equipment, water bottles or food.

Tournaments should also only be singles and played without spectators.

"While following measures such as these will ensure that the risk from COVID-19 is minimised, the guidelines are clear that the risk cannot be eliminated altogether," added the ITF.

The professional ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since mid-March and are not expected to resume until July 13 at the earliest.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • No shaking, no showering, no sharing, no signing
  • World of tennis could look like this once government restrictions lifted
  • International Tennis Federation (ITF) issued a set of guidelines
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic Considered Quitting In 2010 After "Seeing Black"
Novak Djokovic Considered Quitting In 2010 After "Seeing Black"
"Madness": Andy Murray Wins Virtual Madrid Open After Connection Hiccup
"Madness": Andy Murray Wins Virtual Madrid Open After Connection Hiccup
Sania Mirza Becomes First Indian To Get Nominated For Fed Cup Heart Award
Sania Mirza Becomes First Indian To Get Nominated For Fed Cup Heart Award
Stefanos Tsitsipas Serves Up Birthday Prank On Nick Kyrgios
Stefanos Tsitsipas Serves Up Birthday Prank On Nick Kyrgios
Dominic Thiem Says Struggling Players Dont Deserve His Hard-Won Money
Dominic Thiem Says Struggling Players Don't Deserve His Hard-Won Money
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.