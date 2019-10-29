 
Naomi Osaka Suffers WTA Finals Injury Heartbreak For 2nd Year Running

Updated: 29 October 2019 14:23 IST

Naomi Osaka, who retired during last year's edition of the WTA Finals with a hamstring injury, had been due to play World No.1 Ashleigh Barty later on Tuesday.

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the season-ending WTA Finals with a shoulder problem. © AFP

Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka withdrew from the season-ending WTA Finals with a shoulder problem on Tuesday, the second straight year she has been forced out due to injury. Naomi Osaka, who retired during last year's edition of the lucrative year-ender with a hamstring injury, had been due to play world number one Ashleigh Barty later on Tuesday. "I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals," Osaka said. "It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it's the biggest WTA event of the year."

"This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season. I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year," she added.

Naomi Osaka had started the $14 million round-robin tournament with a tough three-set victory over Petra Kvitova on Sunday to extend her winning streak to 11 matches after titles in Beijing and Osaka.

She had been determined to make amends for a disappointing WTA Finals debut last year, when her winless campaign ended with her retiring in tears against Kiki Bertens due to a hamstring injury.

World number 10 Bertens will replace Osaka for the remaining matches and plays Barty in Red Group action on Tuesday.

