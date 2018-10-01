 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Martina Hingis Announces Pregnancy On 38th Birthday

Updated: 01 October 2018 13:51 IST

Martina Hingis, who is married to a former sports physician Harald Leemann, wrote that by her next birthday the couple would become a family of three.

Martina Hingis Announces Pregnancy On 38th Birthday
Martina Hingis made the announcement on her official Twitter account © Facebook

Swiss tennis star Martina Hingis on Monday announced her pregnancy on the occasion of her 38th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Hingis, who is married to a former sports physician Harald Leemann, wrote that by her next birthday the couple would become a family of three.

"Thanks for all the birthday wishes! Happy to share that this will be the last time we'll celebrate as a couple...excited to announce that we will become a family of three!" she wrote.

The five-time Grand Slam champion, who spent around 209 weeks at the top of the women's tennis ranking, had retired from the game in 2017 putting an end to her 23-year long illustrious career.

Prior to this, she had retired twice -- once as a 22-year-old in 2003 and again in November 2007 -- after a hip injury and testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine.

Hingis had taken the tennis world by storm when she lifted her first three major titles--the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 1997--at the age of just 16.

Comments
Topics : Martina Hingis Tennis
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Martina Hingis celebrated her birthday by announcing her pregnancy
  • She informed fans that she'd be adding a new member to the family
  • Hingis, who turned 38, was married to Harry Leemann in Switzerland
Related Articles
Andile Phehlukwayo Strikes Key Blow as South Africa Beat Bangladesh
Andile Phehlukwayo Strikes Key Blow as South Africa Beat Bangladesh
Swiss Great Martina Hingis Quits For Third And
Swiss Great Martina Hingis Quits For Third And 'Final' Time
US Open: Martina Hingis, Chan Yung-Jan Capture Women
US Open: Martina Hingis, Chan Yung-Jan Capture Women's Doubles Crown
US Open: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng Lose In Straight Sets In Women
US Open: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng Lose In Straight Sets In Women's Doubles Semis
US Open 2017 Highlights, Women
US Open 2017 Highlights, Women's Doubles Semi-Final: Sania/Peng Knocked Out, Lose To Hingis/Chan In Semis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.