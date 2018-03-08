 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Maria Sharapova Crashes Out Of Indian Wells

Updated: 08 March 2018 15:30 IST

Sharapova suffered a shock defeat on Wednesday to Japanese No. 1 Naomi Osaka, losing her opening match at the WTA Indian Wells tournament 6-4, 6-4.

Maria Sharapova Crashes Out Of Indian Wells
Maria Sharapova suffered a shock defeat to Japanese No. 1 Naomi Osaka. © AFP

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova suffered a shock defeat on Wednesday to Japanese No. 1 Naomi Osaka, losing her opening match at the WTA Indian Wells tournament 6-4, 6-4. The former world number one, and twice a winner in the California desert, Sharapova was one of the tournament's major attractions after missing the last two events. "I wanted to do well here and not just because I won this event a couple times," Sharapova said.

"I would have loved to stay longer it is just not going to happen this year."

Sharapova made six double faults, won just 25 percent of her second serve points and had her serve broken five times.

The 20-year-old Osaka won 75 percent of her first-serve points as she needed 95 minutes to win the only night session match.

For Sharapova this loss is another reminder that it's back to the drawing board for the Russian as she makes her way back from a 15-month drugs ban.

This is her second first round loss in a row after she withdrew from the Dubai tournament with a forearm injury.

In her only Grand Slam appearance this year, Sharapova reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Angelique Kerber.

Topics : Maria Sharapova Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Maria Sharapova suffered a shock defeat to Naomi Osaka
  • I wanted to do well here: Sharapova
  • Sharapova made six double faults
Related Articles
Maria Sharapova Crashes Out In Qatar Open First Round
Maria Sharapova Crashes Out In Qatar Open First Round
Australian Open 2018: Roger Federer Continues Dominance, Novak Djokovic Overcomes Injury Scare
Australian Open 2018: Roger Federer Continues Dominance, Novak Djokovic Overcomes Injury Scare
Australian Open: Maria Sharapova Crashes Out As
Australian Open: Maria Sharapova Crashes Out As 'Almost Dead' Simona Halep Survives
Australian Open 2018: Novak Djokovic Labours To Win, Maria Sharapova Shines
Australian Open 2018: Novak Djokovic Labours To Win, Maria Sharapova Shines
Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber Light Up Australian Open
Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber Light Up Australian Open
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.