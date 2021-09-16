Story ProgressBack to home
Luxembourg Open: Sania Mirza And Shuai Zhang Through To Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her partner Shuai Zhang entered the women's doubles quarter-finals after defeating German twins Tayisiya Morderger and Yana Morderger 6-2, 6-3 at the Luxembourg Open tennis tournament.
India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her partner Shuai Zhang entered the women's doubles quarter-finals at the Luxembourg Open tennis tournament. Sania and Zhang beat German twins Tayisiya Morderger and Yana Morderger 6-2, 6-3 in the round of 16 on Wednesday, as per olympics.com. Sania Mirza is a six-time Grand Slam doubles champion while Shuai Zhang won her second Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, partnering Australia's Samantha Stosur. The Indo-Chinese pair are seeded second for the Luxembourg Open.
Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang will now take on the Belgian pair of Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck in the last eight on Thursday evening.
