 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Leander Paes Says Indian Tennis Needs Icons Like Rahul Dravid, Pullela Gopichand To Nurture Youngsters

Updated: 07 February 2020 17:45 IST

Leander Paes said that Indian Tennis needs to have people like former cricketer Rahul Dravid and former badminton player Pullela Gopichand, who have helped in producing young talent.

Leander Paes Says Indian Tennis Needs Icons Like Rahul Dravid, Pullela Gopichand To Nurture Youngsters
Leander Paes will be a part of the upcoming Davis Cup clash against Croatia. © Twitter

In order to develop tennis in the country, India great Leander Paes said that the sport needs to have people like former cricketer Rahul Dravid and former badminton player Pullela Gopichand, who have helped in producing young talent in their respective sports after retiring. Talking on the sidelines of the third edition of the Maharashtra Open, Paes said, "If I look at some of past players of India who I have tremendous respect for, there are players like Rahul Dravid, Pullela Gopichand who have trained younger generation to the highest level."

Gopichand, who won the All England title in 2001 despite lack of resources, has transitioned into a successful coaching career and produced two Olympic medallists for the country. Former India captain Dravid on the other hand has been doing a tremendous job in nurturing young Indian talent in cricket post his retirement.

"We really need to reinvent tennis because competition for sport in India is huge now with all the leagues, not just IPL. Table Tennis, boxing, wrestling, badminton, Kabaddi are becoming huge in our country," said Paes.

"Tennis in India needs an energised injection to be infused. We need to attract lot more kids. Nowadays so many distractions are there for them and sport and tennis is a great way to channelise them," he added.

Eight-time Grand Slam doubles champion Paes, who partnered with Matthew Ebden at the Maharashtra Open, lost in the men's doubles quarter-finals to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja. Paes, who announced in January that he will be retiring after the 2020 season, heaped praise on Ramanathan-Raja for their performance. 

"They were playing amazingly well with 85 percent first serve win. That was unbelievable. They were on a roll, everything they touched there was gold," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Leander Paes Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid Pullela Gopichand Tennis
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian tennis need icons like Dravid, Gopichand to help youngsters: Paes
  • Leander Paes had said that he will be retiring after the 2020 season
  • Tennis in India needs an energised injection to be infused, Paes said
Related Articles
Leander Paes Named In Indias Davis Cup Squad For Croatia Tie
Leander Paes Named In India's Davis Cup Squad For Croatia Tie
Leander Paes Gets Wild Card At Maharashtra Open In His Last Tournament In India
Leander Paes Gets Wild Card At Maharashtra Open In His Last Tournament In India
Leander Paes To Retire From Professional Tennis In 2020
Leander Paes To Retire From Professional Tennis In 2020
Leander Paes Hints At Possible Retirement, Says "Lived My Career Playing For Country"
Leander Paes Hints At Possible Retirement, Says "Lived My Career Playing For Country"
Davis Cup: Leander Paes Betters Own World Record As India Crush Pakistan 4-0 
Davis Cup: Leander Paes Betters Own World Record As India Crush Pakistan 4-0 
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.