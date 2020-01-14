Jwala Gutta criticised Pullela Gopichand for the claims that he made in his upcoming book 'Dreams of a Billion: India and the Olympic Games', revealing an inside story from the "national camp" in 1999. Pullela Gopichand, only the second Indian after Prakash Padukone to win All England Open badminton championships, wrote in a chapter titled 'Bitter Rivalry' in his book that Prakash Padukone encouraged Saina Nehwal to leave his academy in Hyderabad. He also claimed that legendary Prakash Padukone "never had anything positive to say about him".

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) stated on Tuesday that it had no role in Saina Nehwal shifting from Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad to Bengaluru ahead of the Rio Olympics. India's 2011 World Championships bronze medallist shuttler Jwala Gutta didn't hesitate to express her opinion publicly on the claims made by Pullela Gopichand.

"The person who's crying foul himself left Hyderabad to train under Prakash sir. Wonder why no one is asking this question!" Gutta said on Twitter.

The person who's crying foul himself left hyderabad to train under Prakash sir...

Wonder why no one is asking this question!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 14, 2020

The 36-year-old shuttler engaged in a conversation with another user on Twitter, further revealing "what happened back in 1999".

"Ma'am nobody is crying foul, The book has not come out yet and from the little piece I read, There was do direct blame to anyone! No matter which side you are on letting Injured Saina go to Olympics was a huge blunder and the coaching staff at the time should be questioned!" the user commented on Gutta's tweet.

Gutta replied, "am questioning too".

Am questioning too — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 14, 2020

"You are forgetting I was part of the national camp.. and I know what happened back in 1999 and now thanks," Gutta said in another tweet.

U r forgetting

I was part of the national camp..and I know what happened back in 1999 and now... thanks — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 14, 2020

Gopichand, who won the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships in 2001, stated how miserable he felt when Saina decided to join Padukone's academy to train under Vimal Kumar in Bengaluru after the 2014 World Championship.

Gopichand also said he felt hurt that Padukone, Vimal and Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) official Viren Rasquinha "encouraged her to leave Hyderabad".

Gopichand himself had trained under Padukone before deciding to work under coach Ganguly Prasad ahead of his All England victory in 2001.

(With PTI inputs)