Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Sunday to win the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time and reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from his biggest tennis rival. "The result is amazing," Sinner said. "Getting back to No. 1 means a lot to me." Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner met seven-time major winner Alcaraz in their ninth final, in what is often referred to as the "Sincaraz" rivalry. Sinner trimmed Alcaraz's head-to-head lead to 10-7 while clinching his 27th career title overall and his first Masters title on clay. The 24-year-old Italian will return to the top spot in the ATP rankings on Monday.

Sinner rallied from 3-1 down in the second set amid blustery conditions at the Monte Carlo Country Club and served out the match, clinching it on his first match point when Alcaraz returned a forehand long.

"It was a bit windy, a bit breezy - different conditions from what the tournament has brought," Sinner said. "I am very happy to win a big title on this surface. I haven't done it before, and it means a lot to me."

Alcaraz had won his previous 17 matches on clay but struggled on Sunday, committing 45 unforced errors.

Nevertheless, he praised Sinner.

"It is impressive what you are achieving right now," Alcaraz said. "Congratulations on everything."

Sinner dropped to his knees after Alcaraz's shot landed out and then jogged over to celebrate with his box.

"I felt a bit tired, so I tried to keep the right mentality," Sinner said. "Winning this trophy means a lot to me."

It was Sinner's third title of the year after sweeping Indian Wells and Miami - also winning those finals in straight sets - to become only the fourth man to reach the finals at the first three Masters events of the season. He joined Novak Djokovic (in 2015) as the only player to win the first three Masters tournaments of the year.

Alcaraz's two titles this season include the Australian Open, where the 22-year-old Spaniard became the youngest man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments.

He produced a stunning comeback to beat Sinner in last year's French Open final, then lost the Wimbledon final to Sinner before defeating him again in the U.S. Open final.

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