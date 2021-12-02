Story ProgressBack to home
Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai "Safe": Olympic Body After 2nd Video Call
The International Olympic Committee said Thursday it had held a second video conference call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.
Peng Shuai had earlier spoken to IOC over another video conference call.© AFP
The International Olympic Committee said Thursday it had held a second video conference call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has accused a former Communist Party leader of sexual assault. The IOC said that the second call had confirmed that Peng "appeared to be safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in". IOC President Thomas Bach was criticised after the first call on November 21 for failing to make demands about Peng's safety. The Olympic body defended its approach again on Thursday, saying: "We are using 'quiet diplomacy' which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters."
