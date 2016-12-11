Indian Aces End Runner-up Again, Lose IPTL Final to Singapore Slammers

Hyderabad:

Indian Aces' hopes of regaining the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) crown went up in smoke after failing to win a single match as defending champions Singapore Slammers retained the title with a dominating 30-14 win in summit clash in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Former world number one, now retired, Carlos Moya was once in spectacular touch as the Spaniard beat Mark Philippoussis 6-4 to hand the initial advantage to his side.

Kirsten Flipken has turned around a matches with her solid game but today she could not do the job and together with Sania Mirza, lost the women's singles 3-6 to Kiki Bertens.

Sania came in as a substitute to Kirsten in the middle of the match. Sania and Rohan Bopanna came a cropper in the mixed doubles set, losing 1-6 to Marcelo Melo and Bertens.

Nick Kyrgios joined Melo and both took over Feliciano Lopez and Ivan Dodig and added on the misery of home team with a clinical 6-2 win.

With that result, Slammers had sealed the title, rendering the men's singles inconsequential. Marcos Baghdatis completed the victory with a 6-4 win over Feliciano Lopez.