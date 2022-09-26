Tennis great Andy Murray said that he doesn't intend to retire yet, but he won't end his career like 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. Britain's Murray believes the emotional scenes that welcomed the end of Roger Federer's international playing career this week at the Laver Cup were "super special". "I certainly won't and don't deserve to have a send-off like that," Skysports quoted Murray as saying. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, didn't prevail in the match or the Laver Cup and yet the occasion proved to be a special farewell for him.

"Roger did deserve that night and it was super special having all of those guys there watching on the side of the court," Murray said.

Federer played his final game in a men's doubles match alongside great rival and great friend Rafael Nadal last Friday.

Last week, the Swiss great took to Twitter to announce his retirement through a letter. He has won 103 ATP singles titles and overall 1,251 matches throughout his illustrious career. Federer has also won 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record-making eight Wimbledon men's singles titles.

Federer's glorious career saw his reign at the top of the ATP Rankings for 310 weeks.

"I'm not going to have a farewell match. I probably would announce when I'm going to play my last event, but when that is I don't know," he revealed.

The British player is putting past injury behind him and plans to continue on competing.

Promoted

"I'm still playing competitive tennis and physically feeling good against top players. I just need to start turning these tight losses and close matches into wins. It's as simple as that," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)