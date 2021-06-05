Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti defeated compatriot Marco Cecchinato in five sets on Saturday to reach the French Open last 16 on his Grand Slam debut, setting up a potential clash with Novak Djokovic. The 19-year-old Musetti overcame 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist Cecchinato 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 after taking his fifth match point to become only the sixth man since 2000 to make the last 16 at his first major.

More to follow...