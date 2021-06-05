Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Italian Teenager Lorenzo Musetti Reaches Last 16 On Grand Slam Debut
Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti defeated compatriot Marco Cecchinato in five sets on Saturday to reach the French Open last 16 on his Grand Slam debut
Lorenzo Musetti defeated Marco Cecchinato in a five-set thriller on Saturday.© Instagram
Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti defeated compatriot Marco Cecchinato in five sets on Saturday to reach the French Open last 16 on his Grand Slam debut, setting up a potential clash with Novak Djokovic. The 19-year-old Musetti overcame 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist Cecchinato 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 after taking his fifth match point to become only the sixth man since 2000 to make the last 16 at his first major.
