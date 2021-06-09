Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Iga Swiatek, Defending Women's Singles Champion, Crashes Out After Quarter-Final Defeat
French Open: Defending champion Iga Swiatek exited Roland Garros after a quarter-final defeat to Maria Sakkari in the women's singles category.
Maria Sakkari defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to reach a maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Wednesday. The world number 18 from Greece will face unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the final after seeing off Swiatek who had required a medical timeout early in the second set. Thursday's other semi-final sees Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tackle unseeded Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.
For only the second time in the Open era, there are four first-time Grand Slam semi-finalists in women's singles, after the 1978 Australian Open.
